First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,318 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 2.15% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 569,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 59,436 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $16.88 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

