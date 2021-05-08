FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,290 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.43% of FirstService worth $27,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $163.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $177.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.16 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

