Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,255 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $80.67 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97.

