Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 775.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 50.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,553,000 after buying an additional 927,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

MDLZ opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $62.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

