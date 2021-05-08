Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 77.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,506 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,946,000 after acquiring an additional 236,264 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 627,289 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

