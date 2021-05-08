Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 226,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $156.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

