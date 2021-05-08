Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $532,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in Fastenal by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $204,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.25 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

