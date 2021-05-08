Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 6,065 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

SCHF opened at $39.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $39.92.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

