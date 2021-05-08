Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $296.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $333.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FVRR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.42.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of FVRR stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,278. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -419.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.32 and a 200-day moving average of $219.31. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 2,229.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at about $800,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.