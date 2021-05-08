FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $12.32

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $11.74. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 106 shares traded.

FLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Danske raised FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $651.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.42 and a beta of 1.43.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

