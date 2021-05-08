Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.35. Flex reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

FLEX opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 1,344.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

