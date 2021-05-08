Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cross Research

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Cross Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Flex stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $1,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 179,153 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

