FLO Market Capitalization Achieves $13.61 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. FLO has a total market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $76,663.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLO has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0893 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

