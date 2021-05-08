Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FND stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.48. 1,205,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,151. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.27.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

