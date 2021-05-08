FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FLIDY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Danske raised shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FLIDY stock remained flat at $$4.00 during trading hours on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

