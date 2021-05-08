FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLIDY. Danske upgraded FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLSmidth & Co. A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FLIDY opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

