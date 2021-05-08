FMC (NYSE:FMC) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $126.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $120.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

