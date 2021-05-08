Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $211.77 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $212.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,525 shares of company stock worth $11,429,483. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

