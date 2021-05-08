Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of FTS opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

Get Fortis alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3962 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.21%.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.