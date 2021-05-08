Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fortress Biotech in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Dawson James lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $383.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $77,420. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

