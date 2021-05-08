Fox Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FOX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FOX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. FOX has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.