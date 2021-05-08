FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

FOXA stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,233. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Get FOX alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.