FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.32. 2,264,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297,233. FOX has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

