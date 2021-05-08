Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$227.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective boosted by Cfra to C$227.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$165.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$198.42.

Shares of FNV traded up C$1.87 on Friday, reaching C$179.58. 353,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,521. The firm has a market cap of C$34.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$222.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$166.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$163.61.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

