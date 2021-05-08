Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frank’s International were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 761.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 439,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 213,741 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 35.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 406,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 199,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Shares of FI opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. Frank’s International has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frank’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI).

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.