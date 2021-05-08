Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FME. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.42 ($79.32).

Shares of FME stock traded up €0.46 ($0.54) on Friday, hitting €64.64 ($76.05). 566,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52 week high of €79.96 ($94.07). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

