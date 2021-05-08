Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Issues Earnings Results

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 162,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.