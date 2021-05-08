Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €50.00 by Barclays

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.64 ($53.69).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €41.67 ($49.02) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.21. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

