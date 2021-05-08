Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $35,162.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $175,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,286 shares of company stock valued at $346,958. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,798,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.