Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.56.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $176.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.61. Freshpet has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,605.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,878,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,353. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $59,369,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,937,000 after acquiring an additional 262,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after purchasing an additional 169,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,868,000 after purchasing an additional 140,846 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

