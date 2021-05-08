Friendz Price Tops $0.0035 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $175,563.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 534,474,590 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

