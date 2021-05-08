FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Trading Down 8.6%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59. 859,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,151,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that FSD Pharma Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.