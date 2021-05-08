FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). FuelCell Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

