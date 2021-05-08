FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $338,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,039 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,398 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $342.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.34 and a 200 day moving average of $331.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.79 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

