FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 200 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $468.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

