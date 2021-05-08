Function X (FX) Reaches Market Cap of $161.94 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001115 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $161.94 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,664.95 or 1.01139517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00047380 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.03 or 0.00211943 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001801 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

