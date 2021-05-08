Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Raised to $25.00 at Truist Securities

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $4.23 on Friday, hitting $25.45. 5,019,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,170. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. Funko has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Funko by 54.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

