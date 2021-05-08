Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $867.87 million-$900.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.77 million.Funko also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.98-$1.12 EPS.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.77.

FNKO stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,019,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

