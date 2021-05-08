FY2021 Earnings Forecast for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

NXGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $496,080.00. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $1,139,130. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 57,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

