FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SI-BONE, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SI-BONE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.67) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.58). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIBN. Truist increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

SIBN opened at $32.82 on Thursday. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $20,245,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock worth $32,658,438 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SI-BONE by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after buying an additional 263,523 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163,696 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after acquiring an additional 362,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,133,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.