FY2021 EPS Estimates for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Cut by B. Riley

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Biomerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

BMRA opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $54.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biomerica during the first quarter worth $94,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

