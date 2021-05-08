FY2021 EPS Estimates for Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Decreased by Cormark

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) – Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Colabor Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07.

TSE GCL opened at C$1.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.03 million and a PE ratio of -12.24. Colabor Group has a 12-month low of C$0.29 and a 12-month high of C$1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.64.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$133.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.60 million.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

