FY2021 EPS Estimates for European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Decreased by Analyst

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.86 million.

