FY2021 EPS Estimates for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Cut by Analyst

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Maxar Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAXR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 729,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 143,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

