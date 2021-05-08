Fyooz 24-Hour Volume Tops $26,621.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001032 BTC on major exchanges. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $26,621.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00080392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00063929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.53 or 0.00792611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00103311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,694.32 or 0.09592072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00044479 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

