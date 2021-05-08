G.Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – G.Research lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90. G.Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.78.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $156.13 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average is $155.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

