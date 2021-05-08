GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.550-0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GAMCO Investors stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. 23,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,501. GAMCO Investors has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $619.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $58,464.00. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,810 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $176,816.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,358 shares of company stock valued at $291,063. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

