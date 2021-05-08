Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $47.18 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 28975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Specifically, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

