Garner Asset Management Corp Decreases Stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMF. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,986,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 441,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190,018 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 90,478 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 42.4% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 295,073 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $548,000.

KMF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 109,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,819. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $6.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

