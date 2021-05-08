Garner Asset Management Corp Has $939,000 Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,275.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

NYSE:KYN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. 656,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,424. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

